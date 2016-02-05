Never mind the laptop, two books, or gym shoes in your bag right now — it’s likely your makeup bag that's taking up all that precious space. Sound familiar? Us, too. To help lighten the load, we’re embarking upon an all-stick makeup diet — a move inspired by celebrity makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, who favors chubby pencils for lips and eyes when on the road and glamming celebs like Amber Heard, Kate Hudson, and Olivia Wilde. “They are light, never spill, and can be packed in your carry-on,” she says. “It's just a compact way to travel.”
But how does the makeup game change when moving from powdery palettes and liquid formulas to cream and gel-based sticks? Ahead, Inglessis and Natasha Severino, a makeup artist who works with models like Dree Hemingway and Jessica Hart, give us their top tips. Pencils up!
