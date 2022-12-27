Where To Find Large Art Pieces For Your Naked Walls

A well-done gallery wall is something we all aspire to, but sometimes a big statement piece is the way to go. Whether you want to fill a blank space fast, get some bang for your buck, or just want the impact of a wall-spanning piece of decor, large art is a big, bold way to show off your personality. But selecting the right kinds of home interior pieces can feel daunting, especially when the purchase is going to be such a big part of your space. For instance, you could go with prints, canvas art, wall hangings, tapestries, or photographs. Are bright pops of color your speed or is a monochromatic scene preferred? Do you want to be planted in realism or surrounded by the abstract? These are all questions you may ask yourself as you ponder over a large, vacant wall space in your abode. Either way, we implore you to decorate it with a stunning piece of art.
Advertisement
Real and original works by buzzy and notable artists, as we all know, are extremely difficult to snag unless you're already in the gallery circuit. These pieces also tend to be quite expensive. But maybe you're not aiming that high right now — maybe you just want to start off with a few art prints or posters. If that's where your head's currently at, we've got a roundup of retailers where you can find stunning, large wall art ahead at a more friendly price point. We do have to preface that not all of these options will be "cheap" (when it comes to art, what's considered "affordable" is very subjective) — essentially, art, even if it's a reprint or a duplication of another famous work, can range anywhere from under $20 to over $2,000. Instead, what we have pulled together are sources where you can find accessible art — these are works that are available to anyone with the click of a button. (No hot-shot collectors here.) Some of these artworks are offered in various sizes and prices. Others even throw in custom framing for an additional fee. At any rate, whether you're brand new to the art-buying world or simply want some visual inspiration to fill an empty wall space, we think these 12 retailers are easy places to put your critical and discerning eyes to good use.
Advertisement
Society6 was initially launched as an open platform where artists of all stripes can create, upload, and sell their works directly to the public. For art fans, the site doubles as a marketplace where shoppers can discover and find affordable pieces to spruce up their living spaces.
Similar to Society6, Etsy is also a user-generated open platform where creators can launch a webshop and sell works directly to customers. While Etsy may be popular for hand-crafted or vintage goods, it's also a treasure trove for wall art of all sizes and styles, and both original and reprints. Just note that many prints come as instant downloads, meaning you may have to take care of the printing yourself. (The upside? You can get exactly the size you want.)
Anthropologie may be best known as a fashion retailer, but the home goods section is also poppin' off with all sorts of unique art finds. You can find the likes of oversized tapestries to framed preserved dried flowers that are ready for immediate wall display.
Advertisement
Design Within Reach has "the world's largest selection of authentic modern furniture, lighting, and accessories from designers past and present" — and everything is carefully considered and tightly curated. Even so, there are prints, such as this one that can be scored at under $100. (Adding a frame will cost an additional $300.)
We rely on Wayfair for many of our appliances, furniture, and decor — but as it turns out, it's also a source for large artworks (and good ones at that). Take, for instance, this reprint of Picasso's Guernica on wrapped canvas. Obviously, it's not the real deal, but it's still stunning to look at, nonetheless.
Advertisement
Herman Miller is a design shop for modern home and office pieces — it's a place where you can find, say, Eames-inspired chairs, well-designed desks, and gaming setups. It's also a place where you can find iconic abstract pop art — it's not necessarily cheap stuff, but you can be assured the quality is there.
Saatchi Art operates a bit like an online art gallery — it's a vibrant discovery platform that sells paintings, photography, drawings, and sculptures by artists worldwide (though it should be noted that Saatchi Art is unaffiliated with the renowned Saatchi Gallery in Los Angeles). The types of work you'll find here are exciting, vast, and across all price points.
If you can believe it, the same place where you can buy diapers and headphones is also where you can find super affordable prints and posters of notable art. It seems like Amazon does have it all — and one of our fave picks has got to be this set of nine prints of Kusama's eye-bending works for less than $20.
Advertisement
If sculptural and 3D art is more your aesthetic, consider checking out Papercraft World, which sells pre-cut and pre-folded numbered pieces made from 100% recycled materials that you can assemble at home. There are lots of whimsical options to choose from, like a unicorn head, red lips, and tiger sharks (shown above).
54kibo is arguably one of the best places to find and support modern African art made by artists hailing from all over the continent. This tapestry, for example, is woven from mohair wool and is handmade by artisans living in Lesotho.
Rifle Paper Co., maker of adorable stationery, also sells wall art featuring puppies, kitties, flowers, and all things pleasant and cute in various sizes. This art isn't the most challenging, per se, but it's definitely an effortless way to bring some life and color into a home. You can also add a frame for an extra fee.
Advertisement
Artfinder is a B Corp-certified business, meaning it's focused on giving back and implementing social and environmental processes (in addition to selling great art, of course). You can also find limited edition runs of high-quality prints, fully signed and numbered on the back, if you'd like to find art that bridges the gap between mass prints and one-off original works.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.