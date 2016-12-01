Overnight Beauty Products That Aren't Annoying To Sleep In

After a night of tossing and turning, you're not likely to post an #iwokeuplikethis selfie right off the bat. (And let's be honest, if selfies are the first thing that comes to mind when you wake up, we invite you to reprioritize your whole life.) But getting your beauty sleep is important and beneficial when it comes to your skin's health. Your skin regenerates itself while you snooze, and if you're not getting enough shut-eye, it shows up all over your face. (Oh, hello dark circles.)



The beauty industry has capitalized on this truth, offering an endless supply of overnight products that aim to take advantage of your non-waking hours and promising all kinds of nocturnal benefits to help make sure you wake up looking better than when you hit the hay. The downside, for all you Princess and the Pea types out there, is that some of these aren't easy to fall asleep in — they can feel too goopy, too thick, or just feel kind of gross.



So here, we lay out the face and hair products that really do work their magic overnight and won't ruin your pillowcases, plus some beauty sleep tips from the pros. Sweet dreams — and see you in the morning.