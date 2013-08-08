Photo: Courtesy of Osea
Full disclosure: I've tried pretty much every BB cream on the market. I don't mean that figuratively — I mean I have literally slathered what feels like South Korea's entire gross national product of BB on my face at this point in my career. And yet, I've never come across a BB quite like this one from Osea.
The tint-free balm is a straight-up Blemish Balm (as opposed to a Beauty Balm), meaning it's targeted towards women who have oily, acneic skin. It combines a proprietary blend of three seaweeds, plus cypress, juniper, and rosemary essential oils. The resulting formula is antiseptic, reducing inflammation and preventing breakouts without drying out your skin.
Now don't get me wrong: I love conventional BB creams. Dr. Jart+ Black Label Detox has been my go-to for what feels like ages. But in the midst of hot-as-hell August, when my skin is all gross and clogged up from sweat, dirt, and the billion layers of sunscreen I've applied and reapplied daily, I need something that is going to offer a bit more treatment than your average BB.
This helps reduce the size of existing bumps and won't aggravate them, and it makes sure my blackheads don't turn into full-fledged zits. The texture is lightweight, so I can apply it without feeling like I'm spackling heavy layers on my face. Plus, it has a lovely cooling sensation that soothes my skin and helps keep me refreshed in the blazing August heat. All that, and it even has skin-firming benefits. It is literally the Swiss Army knife of skin care products.
My one complaint is that it doesn't have tint, something I really need to even out my skin and minimize the redness of said pimples. To counteract that, I've been mixing a dollop of my Hourglass Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation, which has really been doing the trick. I've been liking the way this makes my skin look and feel so much, I've started using it at bedtime, too.
If you have normal skin and you're looking for an all-in-one, this is not your product. But, if you suffer from breakouts and hate using all the super-harsh products that dry out your skin, then this might just be your new go-to skin savior.
