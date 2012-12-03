So, it's officially December. You may have your tree up, you may be turning on some holiday tunes (A Very She & Him Christmas, anyone?), and, if you're really organized, you may even have started scoping out gifts for your nearest and dearest (kudos to you!).
But, amidst all of the traveling, planning, and shopping, there's something important that you may not be thinking about right now: our planet, which could use some extra holiday love, too. Everything from the gifts you buy to the food you cook to the products that you use to soothe your partied-out skin can be planet-friendly, just as long as you know the easy swaps you can make, to green-ify your holiday routine.
Advertisement
To help you out on that front, Origins has launched its second annual Eco-Chic video series, where planet-minded pros from dermatologist Dr. Andrew Weil to jeweler Jenny Bird tell you what to buy, cook, and gift to make your holiday as green, healthy, and easy as possible. In addition, Origins will be hosting giveaways on Twitter, offering up everything you need for an eco-chic holiday — from Suno dresses to Four Seasons Hotel gift certificates to (of course!) Origins products.
Hit play below for a sneak peek at what's to come, tune in to Origins to see all of the eco-chic ambassadors' videos (first up: fashion editor Amanda Hearst on sustainable party wear), and check out the Origins Twitter feed to win some pretty sweet gifts for either giving OR keeping. We won't tell.
Advertisement