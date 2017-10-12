How To Eliminate The Most Chaotic Piles In Your Home

Here's a scenario we're all too familiar with: You look at your pile of clean laundry and think to yourself, "Meh — I'll deal with this later." The next thing you know, most of your bed has been compromised by the growing heap of clothing. Your makeup collection and incoming mail have also somehow multiplied themselves and taken over every open surface in your apartment.
When unattended, these seemingly innocuous household piles can easily fester into full-blown messes that will take you ages to clean up. To avoid having your home descend into total chaos, Target's newly minted home organizing experts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, are here for the rescue. The organization pros — and founder of The Home Edit — counts the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Rachel Zoe as their clients, so they certainly know what they're talking about.
We've asked them to pick out the top storage tools you need to eradicate the four most common piles with the highest danger of developing into disorderly bundles: Beauty products, mail, laundry, and shoes and coats.