This Wellness Journal Even Worked For Me, A Writer Glued To Her Computer All Day

Wellness gets a lot of buzz these days, and apparently encompasses everything from skincare to candles. But per the Global Wellness Institute , wellness is "the active pursuit of activities, choices, and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health." From what it sounds like, the practice has three mental prerequisites: intention, self-awareness, and commitment. Some are designed to be used over a set period of time, like three months to start a new habit, and others are more freeform. While some provide an identical format every day (goal setting and tracking, or a place to write daily gratitudes), For You is more freeform. You'll often find prompts asking unconventional or abstract questions — instead of "How was your day?" the For Now journal inquires "What brings you warmth?" and "What feels like home?" Such original questions drive focus, spark introspection, and coax your brain into mindfulness mode. You stop and reflect on the aspects of life we busy bees often forget about and experience a rush of gratitude. At least that's what it does for me.