This Wellness Journal Even Worked For Me, A Writer Glued To Her Computer All Day

I bought my first-ever wellness journal at the San Francisco airport a few months ago. I was optimistic that a diary full of whimsical, thought-provoking prompts would provide some scaffolding to my day-to-day wreckage. Unfortunately, that innocent booklet couldn't quell my destructive NYC writer lifestyle (working on the computer, eating at the computer, swearing at the computer...). It now rots away, neglected and ignored, in my bedroom. Despite not hitting it off with my first journal, I still wanted to give the medium a try — lo and behold, I now find myself jotting away in my second-ever (and Ordinary Habit's first-ever) wellness journal For Now: A Journal For Ordinary Moments."
What is a wellness journal?
[The journal] represents an easy way for people to slow down, turn inwards and prioritize their mental health through tactile daily rituals.