2020 Sucked, But It Did Make Online Shopping Infinitely Better

"What happened with COVID is consumers had to hit pause on their historic shopping patterns," says Leinbach Reyhle. "For many, they had to totally reevaluate how they engage with brands and retailers. It gave them an opportunity to reflect on not only how they've made purchases in the past, but how they can now make purchases in the present. [So], looking ahead, what will the future of shopping look like?" The short answer, if this pattern of reflection and innovation continues: nimbler, more bespoke — and better than ever before.