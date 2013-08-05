Frustrated with the lack of stylish plus-size clothes and motivated by a desire to own clothing they actually wanted to wear, London natives Naima Ali and Keenan Goldstone took
matters fabric into their own hands and drummed up their fashion label, One One Three.
While the first collection was filled with dark, edgy designs in a palette of black, white, and red, the latest collection features a more urban-feminine look, complete with floral dresses and jackets — with a few edgy pieces thrown in for good measure, of course. “Our first collection was one side of us; we want to show different sides to One One Three. We each have different style, so it would be like we are taking turns to design pieces. What we have in store will be so different and hopefully revolutionary,” said the duo.
But, what truly makes their line so “revolutionary” compared to other plus-size lines? “It’s made by fat girls, made for fat girls,” the ladies tell us. Regardless of what their future collections look like, here's one thing we know for sure: One One Three is finally breaking barriers between you and the clothes you always wanted.