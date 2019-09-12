I’m 27 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Hawaiian Vacation With My Fiancé & His Daughter

Annual # Of Vacation Days: I work for the government, so instead of getting a set number of days per year for time off, we accrue hours off per pay period. As of the writing of this diary, I have about three weeks of total leave saved up. But because this trip is technically a work trip, I did not have to use any of my leave for it. (I’m going to Hawaii for about 10 days on a work assignment, and my fiance and his daughter decided to join me for part of it. We’re arriving early to have a few days of vacationing together before I have to work, but even though I’m leaving early, I was able to time it that I didn’t have to use any of my leave.)