Your 2023 New Year’s Eve Horoscope Is Here

As we prepare to turn the page from 2022 to 2023, there’s excitement in the air — and with good reason. A lot of the obstacles we have been experiencing in previous years finally begin to dissolve in the year ahead. This will not only relieve the enormous tension; it will also create more opportunities for growth at a collective as well as personal level.
But before you rush to write a list of intentions, remember that two of the most influential forces — Mercury and Mars — are currently in retrograde. With the Planet of Communication and the Planet of Ambition taking a nap, instead of being urged to rush to the finish line, we are receiving cosmic permission to slow down and reflect. When looking back, what did 2022 mean for your overall journey? What did you learn — and most importantly, which were your biggest wins? With no pressure currently coming from the stars as we transition into 2023, the best use of our energy this New Year’s Eve goes towards celebrating ourselves.
That being said, a lot of us will be in a little bit of a quiet, pensive mood. Retrograde Mercury and Venus are sitting next to intense Pluto. So instead of going out to party like crazy, most of us will feel like celebrating low-key with our VIPs. Rather than seeking adventure, we will opt to cook a delicious feast and accompany it with top-notch wine. After all, the Moon is in foodie, classy Taurus, so don’t hesitate to pamper yourself tonight.
