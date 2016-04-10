I’m Breaking Up With My Face Mask...For Something Way Better

Face masks, you’re great. You coddle me, brighten me, and are there to listen to my extremely specific needs (acne and dryness). You make me a softer, smoother, and all-around more pleasant person. But — let’s be honest — this relationship is messy as hell.
I’ve tried you in every form — sheets, creams, clays, gels, even sleeping packs — and it’s all the same. I either have to rinse you off, peel you off, or pray that you don’t permanently stain my pillowcases. I love you, but I can’t do this anymore. And I’m moving on, because I found something better.
I first discovered this product in Paris (where all great love stories start) and I’ve never looked back. Nuxe's new roll-on mask checks all the right boxes: it calms my skin when it freaks out, softens dry patches, and plumps my tired, dull complexion — all without breaking me out. But here’s how I know it really gets me: I never have to touch it with my fingers. Ever. Not once.
I simply squeeze the base of the tube and watch (with great satisfaction) as the creamy white formula dispenses through the metal, roll-on applicator and onto my face. Then, I go to town — massaging, de-puffing, and rolling to my heart’s content. This is what true happiness feels like, I think.
But I’m not totally shallow — I really care about what’s on the inside of this tube, too. The thick cream contains bi-floral cells — a fancy way of saying that scientists took the best, most efficacious cells from two plants and combined them into one supercell that took over the world. Or something like that. The cells penetrate the skin to hydrate, plump, and add radiance — while the massaging technique helps with lymphatic drainage, brightening, and enhancing my god-given cheekbones. I don’t want to touch the stuff, but that doesn't mean I’m not impressed by it.
While I love using it before bed, the real game changer was when I rolled this sucker on during a red-eye flight. I was able to comfortably mask the entire time. (Usually, I’m hiding my terrifying, Jason-esque sheet mask from the flight attendants when they walk by.) The moisture-sucking cabin was no match for the layers upon layers I smoothed over my face.
And here's how I really knew it was working: when I deplaned and walked through customs, bleary eyed with morning breath (but, admittedly, pretty radiant skin), I even had someone shyly approach me in baggage claim and ask for my number. I decided to decline. After all, I just cut all the mess out of my life.
Nuxe Paris Anti-Aging Roll-On Mask, $53, available at Nuxe Paris.
