Univision Revamps Its Popular Beauty Contest To Include More Ages & Sizes

Through the season, women will be competing in weekly challenges that put an emphasis on talent and personality over outward beauty. The lineup includes photo shoots, campaign building, acting, and working with both children and animals. The winner of this season will be getting a contract with Univision as an on-air presenter, an opportunity that Bidot says wasn't possible for curvy women in Hollywood years ago. "I remember going to so many castings when I first moved to California, and I was told that I was too curvy and that I'd have to lose weight if I wanted to be on television," she shares. "But I knew that in cultivating my talent, which is what we want this girls to do on this show, anything is possible. That's why this season is so important."