Your November Horoscope Is Here & It’s Time To Drop The Dead Weight

Aquarius, this is the month where it all changes for you. The Scorpio new moon on November 1 encourages you to visualize yourself six months from now, living your dream life. What will your future self be doing? Who will you be surrounded by? Will you even want to work at all or would you prefer to just chill and eat mangoes at your favorite beach? Let yourself dream more vividly and sensitively than you typically do, because Scorpio season is not about moving with reason but rather trusting your instincts and abiding by your intuition.