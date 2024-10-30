Your November Horoscope Is Here & It’s Time To Drop The Dead Weight

We’ve made it to the penultimate month of the year. Scorpio season dominates the skies until November 21, and the Scorpio new moon on November 1 at 8:47 a.m. EST is an invitation for us to release outdated mindsets and step into a regenerative and purified state of being. Take a look at the parts of your life that you’ve outgrown or that you no longer feel a strong synergy with. Over the course of the next month, you can work on consciously dropping the dead weight.
With Mercury entering Sagittarius on November 2, followed by Mars, the planet of action, entering Leo on the 3rd for six weeks, greater momentum will be felt when it comes to our life paths. While the profound energy of the Scorpio sun gives off investigative and cautious vibes, the Sag and Leo energies in the cosmos remind us not to take everything too seriously and to view life as a playground or a video game. Treat yourself the way you view your favorite superhero(ine) that you’ve always had faith in and watch how your life blooms as a result.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On the 11th, Venus enters Capricorn and since Pluto, the planet of transformation, is also in Capricorn until the 19th, our relationships are likely to go through a major overhaul during the middle of the month. We have to be honest about which relationships will last the long term, and which ones must be peacefully released in order for us to grow into our fullest potential.
On the 15th, Saturn, the planet of challenge, ends a four-and-a-half month retrograde in Pisces. We’ll continue to feel the post-shadow of this retrograde until January 2025 but our relationship to work and responsibility will begin to ease around this time, allowing us to be more intentional about the projects or roles we take on. On the 19th, a once-in-a-lifetime experience occurs as Pluto re-enters Aquarius, where it’ll remain until 2044. This is setting us up for a cycle of tremendous revolution and social change on personal and collective levels. Nothing will be as it was before. The month ends with the start of Sagittarius season on November 21 at 2:56 p.m. EST. After four weeks of moody, brooding Scorpio energy, the Sagittarius sun helps us remain optimistic and expansive in our approach to life, creativity and love. All zodiac signs benefit from ending the month focusing on adventures we’ve been wanting to go on. It’s best to live our lives fully without regrets, so if your heart is pulling you in a certain direction, heed that call.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aries Sun & Rising:
November will be an epic month for you, Aries, mainly because of your planetary ruler Mars entering your fellow fire sign of Leo on November 3 for a six-week journey. Your sector of fate, true love and creativity is activated by Mars in Leo, so you’re likely to have much more energy and optimism this month than you did last month when Mars was in Cancer.
The full moon on November 15 is an auspicious period for your finances. It coincides with Saturn, the planet of challenge, ending its retrograde in Pisces in your sector of healing and solitude. If you were feeling insecure these last four months due to past wounds that you’re still healing, the combination of the Taurus full moon and Saturn being direct will help you boost your self-esteem in the weeks and months to come.
Once Pluto re-enters Aquarius on the 19th, your sector of technology and networks will be revolutionized over the course of the next 20 years. This is a good time to rebrand your digital profile and network intentionally with people who can help you soar.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
November is all about tending to your relationships, Taurus. Scorpio season activates your sector of marriage, which means you’ll be thinking of who you can trust and commit to. The full moon on November 15 asks you to prioritize yourself first and foremost as your primary lover and friend. It occurs on the same day that Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces in your sector of social networks and technology. You’ll feel impelled to change the way you relate to social media, and you may seek to be even more intentional about how and why you use technology.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On the 19th, Pluto re-enters Aquarius for the next 20 years. Aquarius energy tends to make you face the aspects of yourself and of life that feel uncomfortable, so if it feels like a part of you is being left behind this month, it’s because your soul is desperately seeking a rebirth. Use the second half of November to reflect on what aspects of your life no longer resonate with you and find ways to peacefully let them go.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, you’ll notice yourself having more vigor and passion for life thanks to Mars spending most of the month in Leo, which activates your sector of communication and creativity. This is the time to explore new hobbies or pick up old ones that you’ve been wanting to commit to again. You’ll also feel inspired due to the Taurus full moon on November 15 lighting up your sector of spirituality and closure. Since this occurs the same day that Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces, you’ll have greater clarity when it comes to the blockages that have kept you from letting your light shine.
On November 19, more air sign energy is infused into the cosmos thanks to Pluto re-entering Aquarius, where it’ll remain for the next 20 years. You’ll feel in your element thanks to this transit, which could lead to your activist and humanitarian side taking the lead this month. Even if Jupiter is retrograde in your sign, you should still heed the call to let your talents be seen and your multidisciplinary forms of knowledge be known.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Scorpio season is encouraging you to let love in this November, but with patience, discernment and intention. As the month begins, the new moon re-energizes your love life and helps you set healthy boundaries with people who may not have made you feel as special as you deserve. Pay attention to who’s always been there for you and poured into you rather than spending your time side-eyeing your fair-weather friends or partners.
The Taurus full moon on November 15 is an invitation for you to let go of past grudges and resentment, particularly when it comes to friendships. Saturn shifts direct in Pisces that same day, encouraging you to focus on what you’d like to see and call into your life moving forward rather than getting caught up in waves of nostalgia. Once Sagittarius season begins on the 21st, you’ll be focused on your wellness journey so schedule activities that make you feel alive both physically and spiritually.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this month is all about you thanks to Mars, the planet of action, entering your sign for the next six weeks. Use this magnetic energy to put forth what you’d like to receive in the cosmos and in your relationships. Closed mouths don’t get fed so this is definitely the time to get clear with yourself and others regarding your intentions. "What you seek is seeking you," as the Sufi poet Rumi wrote.
On the 15th, the Taurus full moon illuminates your need for clarity regarding your career path. If you’re an entrepreneur, this full moon may lead to the culmination of a project you’ve been working on for the past six months. If you work for someone else, you may realize that you no longer want to do that and you’d rather do your own thing or transition to more consultancy-based work.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Saturn shifts direct in Pisces on the same day so investigate what makes you feel the most fulfilled vocationally, then use Pluto’s epic shift in Aquarius four days later to collaborate with the right people who can help you stay aligned on your path.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this November you’re more of a moody being due to the Scorpio sun and the Scorpio new moon activating your sector of communication and making you even less receptive to small talk or superficial interactions than ever. When used wisely, especially around the Taurus full moon on the 15th, this month’s energy allows you to zero in on your most essential priorities while bypassing distractions standing in the way of you making your dreams come true.
Saturn, the planet of challenge, ends its retrograde in Pisces on the 15th, activating your sector of partnership and marriage. In the weeks to come you’ll likely feel greater ease and reciprocity in this area of your life. But at the same time, if you’ve been keeping your desires and frustrations to yourself, how can you expect others to know how to show up for you?
Use Pluto’s shift in Aquarius on November 19 to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to letting others in on what’s going on in your mysterious mind, and also when it comes to receiving what you really want out of life rather than sticking to the status quo. These next 20 years are all about shaking up your life path and making room for unexpected yet pleasant surprises. Open up to what’s possible and prepare yourself to receive tremendous blessings.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the month of November is one of the most financially and spiritually prosperous for you! You’ve made it through the final solar eclipse in your sign last month, and now it’s time to reap the rewards and receive the blessings that you asked for during last month’s eclipse season.
Once the Taurus full moon strikes on the 15th, you’ll benefit from accepting the fact that the universe may be closing certain doors that you thought were meant for you because bigger doors that are truly designed for you await further ahead on your journey. Saturn, the planet of challenge, also ends its retrograde on the 15th, so do your best to step into the second half of November with the awareness that key lessons are still being integrated in your consciousness. Not everything will make sense right now and that’s okay.
Once Sagittarius season begins on the 21st, your creativity will be stimulated, making it a great time to let your imagination run wild and create art simply for the sake of it. There’s no need to monetize it — just play and explore.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, enjoy your birthday season this month with the awareness that the universe is preparing you for everything that you’ve wished for. This year hasn’t been the easiest because we’re in the year of "8" and you’re the eighth sign of the zodiac. The number eight is all about death, rebirth, regeneration, generational trauma and generational healing, as well as human psychology. These are the themes that your annual new moon in Scorpio will highlight as the month begins, but because Venus will still be in Sagittarius around this new moon, you’ll also feel a sense of optimism and adventurousness throughout the rest of the month. Set intentions that feel empowering, grounding and rewarding.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mars, your planetary ruler, enters Leo at the start of the month and remains there for six weeks (we’ll be experiencing Mars retrograde next month). Your sector of career and reputation is activated by Mars in Leo, and when you combine this energy with the Taurus full moon on the 15th in your sector of marriage, your career trajectory and your romantic desires will be deeply intertwined this month, so pay attention to both of these areas of your life and try to find balance between them.
With Saturn ending its retrograde in Pisces on the 15th in your sector of fate, true love and creativity, these areas of your life will gradually start to ease up as the year comes to an end. If you’ve been experiencing a creative rut lately, it’s going to be easier to get yourself out of it thanks to Saturn’s shift direct and Pluto’s re-entrance into Aquarius on the 19th. Make sure to meditate as much as you can this month as you grow and test out your brilliant phoenix wings.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, your birthday season begins this month! But before we get there, the Scorpio sun is activating your sector of spirituality and healing, making you feel more hermit-like than usual. Listen to your body’s need for rest and restoration this Scorpio season, for if you commit to taking care of yourself now, it’ll be easier for you to fully celebrate yourself once Sag season begins on the 21st.
On November 15, the Taurus full moon in your sector of health and service brings to light moments you’ve felt burnt out at work. Alternatively, it’ll inspire you to begin some sort of routine for your wellness and self-care journey, such as scheduling regular massages or beginning therapy. Saturn ends its retrograde in Sagittarius that same day, and you’ll start to feel greater compassion for people around you. If you’ve been in your own world, especially due to your planetary ruler Jupiter currently being retrograde in Gemini, then the second half of the month will motivate you to emerge from your Sag cave, just in time for your birthday festivities to begin on the 21st.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What’s super special about this Sag season is that it takes place just a few days after Pluto re-enters Aquarius for the next 20 years. Your sector of communication and creativity will go through a major boost these next two decades as a result of this game-changing transit, so this is definitely the month to start a newsletter, blog, or post more intentionally on social media.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you can tell that the tides are shifting this Scorpio season, and the Scorpio new moon at the start of the month takes place in your sector of friendship and social networks, which means your social life will go through a metamorphosis this November. There’s no need to make drastic decisions about who gets to stay or go but definitely listen to your intuition and pay attention to your dreams, as they’re sending you signals about who your heart feels safest with and why.
The Taurus full moon on November 15 occurs in your sector of fate, true love and creativity. If you experience a romantic or friendship breakup around this time, know that the pain won’t be long-lasting and that it serves as an awakening to what your heart is truly craving. Alternatively, this full moon can entice you to express your emotions for a crush or partner, or you may decide to direct all the passion you feel towards a creative craft that needs nurturing.
Your planetary ruler Saturn ends its retrograde on the 15th in the sign of Pisces; four days later, Pluto leaves your sign for the final time in our lifetimes and enters Aquarius for the next two decades. Spend the second half of November mourning all of the things you expected of yourself and of your life these past 16 years, while celebrating the blank canvas and fresh slate the universe has gifted you with this new Age of Aquarius we’re stepping into. The best is yet to come!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this is the month where it all changes for you. The Scorpio new moon on November 1 encourages you to visualize yourself six months from now, living your dream life. What will your future self be doing? Who will you be surrounded by? Will you even want to work at all or would you prefer to just chill and eat mangoes at your favorite beach? Let yourself dream more vividly and sensitively than you typically do, because Scorpio season is not about moving with reason but rather trusting your instincts and abiding by your intuition.
On the 15th, the Taurus full moon squares off (creates astrological friction) with your Aquarian nature, which will awaken you to ways that you’ve played small or kept your talents to yourself when you should be letting them dazzle everyone and everything around you. Saturn, your planetary ruler, ends its retrograde in Pisces on that same day, so in the weeks to come you’ll feel greater confidence regarding your talents and unique purpose on Earth. This desire to be seen and celebrated is amplified by Pluto, the planet of transformation, making its revolutionary re-entrance in your sign on the 19th and remaining there until 2044. This shift has been a long time coming and you’re now prepared for this new era of your life. Just know that you’ll also serve as an anchor and guide for the billions of souls navigating this ascension era of the Age of Aquarius. With great power comes great responsibility.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, if all you do this month is play and celebrate how far you’ve come since Saturn began its retrograde in your sign nearly five months ago, you will have succeeded. The Scorpio new moon on November 1 encourages you to step out of your comfort zone and dream bigger. If you’ve been wanting to relocate, move, change career paths or make a major change in a relationship, do so within the first 10 days of the month. Six months from now, at the Scorpio full moon, you’ll be glad that you followed your intuition and took a leap of faith.
Mars, the planet of action, spends six weeks in Leo in your sector of routine and service. You’ll feel motivated to get work done and take care of your physical and psychological health during this transit. The Taurus full moon on November 15 lights up your sector of communication and creativity, bringing an end to whatever blockages you felt in these realms of your life.
Saturn ends its retrograde in your sign on the 15th and while you’ll feel a post-shadow influence up until January 2025, expect blessings and abundance to flow your way with greater ease in the second half of November. This is aided by Pluto’s re-entrance into Aquarius four days later, which helps you view your spiritual journey with a greater sense of healthy emotional detachment.
These next two decades are about learning how to love and celebrate yourself even with your imperfections, rather than constantly viewing yourself as one big fixer-upper project. Your mission this month is to profoundly and passionately love yourself as you are, while making room for who you’re evolving into.