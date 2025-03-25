ADVERTISEMENT
Run, Don’t Walk: Nordstrom’s Entire Beauty Section Is On Sale

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated March 25, 2025, 5:22 PM
This is not a drill: Reader-favorite Nordstrom just blessed us with a sitewide sale on its A+ beauty assortment. From now through March 30, you can score 15% off almost all the retailer’s hair, makeup, skincare, fragrance, and more. (Bonus: Nordy Club members get triple points on all beauty.) 
Nordstrom is home to some of the best names in beauty — think Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, La Mer, Nécessaire — all marked down for this extra-special spring sale: (A few brands and products are excluded, including Chanel, Dyson, Shark, Sisley Paris, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and more.) With pages of covetable beauty picks to sift through, we did the legwork and rounded up 10 must-shop finds from Nordstrom’s major beauty blowout.
Nécessaire The Body Wash, $28 $23.80

Shop This
If we had to choose one product from editor-beloved Nécessaire, it would be this one. This luxurious body wash comes in subtle scents like santal, hinoki, and eucalyptus, setting the stage for your ultimate everything shower. 

Clinique Almost Lipstick, $25 $21.25

Shop This
TikTok made it famous, but Black Honey’s real power is in its universal appeal. The sheer, warm cherry-brown shade is truly a one-swipe wonder — no mirror needed. 

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, $200 $170

Shop This
A rare discount on La Mer’s iconic cream is no small deal. Infused with the brand’s proprietary Miracle Broth, this decadent formula leaves skin feeling softer, smoother, and naturally radiant.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $32 $27.20

Shop This
This cult-favorite concealer has outlasted others for a reason With its skin-like finish and never-cakey coverage, it’s in a league of its own.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, $38 $32.30

Shop This
Turn up the glow with Supergoop!’s highlighter-sunscreen hybrid. With broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection and a luminous finish, it’s a summer essential in shades like rose gold, champagne, and bronze.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm, $40 $34

Shop This
It doesn’t get more posh than Dior’s Lip Glow Balm, closely resembling an objet d’art more than a lip balm. Housed in a vintage-inspired tube, this pH-reactive balm delivers a sheer tint that adjusts to your unique tone — choose from pale pink, icy blue, tangerine, and more.

Olaplex Nº9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum, $30 $25.50

Shop This
Olaplex’s bond-building magic now comes in serum form. Lightweight and hydrating, it shields hair from heat up to 450° while leaving strands smooth and nourished.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, $48 $40.80

Shop This
Cream blush done right. Gucci Westman’s Baby Cheeks blends like a dream and comes in a range of flawless shades — the perfect addition to your spring routine.

​​Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, $25 $21.25

Shop This
There’s a reason Charlotte Tilbury’s lip pencil has cult status — the ultra-creamy, long-wearing formula perfects your pout with precise, pigmented definition.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, $138 $117.30

Shop This
Floral perfumes just hit different. Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Garden blends white florals, jasmine, and pear blossom for a bright garden party mood.
