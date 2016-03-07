The Best Items For Apartments With NO Closets

There’s no such thing as the perfect apartment. And, sometimes dream asks need to be swapped out for more, well, reasonable needs. You might have to forgo a walk-in closet in lieu of a working kitchen. Or, in some instances, you might have to forget about a closet altogether. Anyone who lives (or has ever lived) in a studio apartment knows all about this. Creativity is key, along with making small tweaks or adding creative storage items.
To stop your apartment from becoming one massive mess, we’ve rounded up 10 items that are made for spaces without closets. From multi-functional pieces of furniture to shelves that are made for small-space living, click ahead for some lifesavers.
To stop your apartment from becoming one massive mess, we’ve rounded up 10 items that are made for spaces without closets. From multi-functional pieces of furniture to shelves that are made for small-space living, click ahead for some lifesavers.