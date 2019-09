Sure, the ombré trend may have come and gone for hair colour, but it’s just getting started when it comes to lipstick. “This is a fun take on the classic red lip that’s both easy to do and unique for a night out,” says makeup artist Sabrina Rinaldi . Once your foundation and base makeup are a go, use an angled brush to apply your darkest hue — in this case, Revlon's brand new Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick in Show Stopper — on just the outer edges of your lips. “The angled brush gives you ultra-precise application so you can define your Cupid’s bow and get crisp lines sans a lipliner,” says Rinaldi. Next, swipe a pink shade (or any bright hue, for that matter) on the center of your lips. “Then slightly blend the shades, but be careful not to rub or smoosh your lips together,” Rinaldi suggests. To really hero your lips, keep the rest of your look simple with just a few swipes of mascara and a cherry-red nail polish.