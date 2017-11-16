How A Food Startup Founder Juggles Work & Raising 2 Kids

The one thing I would tell other working moms:

I try really hard to always be there for my sons, but there have been things I’ve had to miss, which never gets easier. Especially in the early days when it was absolutely essential that the founder/CEO be present for customer meetings or to handle problems at the office. Delegating too early in a company can be absolutely detrimental to growth and success, which can unfortunately mean missing out on time with your kids. As upsetting as this is, and as guilty as I feel when it happens, I remind myself it’s just a drop in the ocean of their life. And the positives of seeing both parents working hard and cooperatively raising a family far outweigh the negatives of that missed event. This is also why I place extreme value on family vacations and the memories we make during those special moments. My father had to miss a lot of things during my childhood while he was starting Cape Cod Potato Chips, but we always had the best family vacations even when we were struggling financially. Those are days I remember.