The Unexpected Makeup Trick That Will Make Your Eyes Pop

On the list of beauty looks that are intimidating to try, a wine-colored matte smoky eye is near the top. However, blend it correctly and finish with blush and lipstick in the same color family, and it's a surefire way to make your eyes look amazing. Translation: Don't overlook the weirder tints in your eyeshadow palette when doing a smoky eye.
"Choosing one specific hue for your eye look draws attention to the color of the iris," Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee explains about the look she created on actress Nicola Peltz this week. "The monochromatic nature of this look takes your attention to the one color that does not harmonize. In this case, the color of eyes."
Lee started by priming Peltz's eyelids with Laura Mercier Eye Basics in Wheat. "I like using a primer when I opt for a matte shadow, as it makes the application seamless," she says. Then she reached for Chanel Le Crayon Kohl in Ambre, lightly smudging the color into the lashline, using a heavy hand as she traced along the top, outer corner of the eye.
"Next, I took Kevyn Aucoin The Eye Shadow Duo in Bloodroses, a deep bordeaux matte shadow, and worked it over the liner and softly blended the color up toward the outer socket line," Lee says. "I left the lid nude and then used a second, clean bending brush to soften and melt the edges."
Lee finished the look with a coordinated lip and cheek, courtesy of Laura Mercier Creme Cheek Color in Canyon, and a lip duo: Kevyn Aucoin Lip Liner in Medium to define the lips, then Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Colour in Catherine on top. And there you have it: everything you need to make those eyes pop.
