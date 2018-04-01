My Apartment Costs $2,075 A Month—Here's How Big It Is

Several wrong turns later (and after going down a one-way street the wrong way), Peterson was shown several places in the East Village that didn't match what she wanted. And even worse? Her broker got a ticket from parking illegally. "She said, 'Well, it'll be worth it if you end up renting a place from me,'" Melina says. "She was using it to guilt me, and it was my third day in the city. I was so overwhelmed."