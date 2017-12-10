It’s called the city that never sleeps for a reason. On any night of the week, New Yorkers are enjoying a cocktail, a dance party, a special meal, a karaoke session, and so much more. In fact, there are so many ways to cut loose, it can be a little overwhelming to choose just where you'll do it. Fear not, though: Here's a whole list of places where you can get down for any occasion, whether it's your 21st birthday party, your wedding, a holiday party, or a get-together "just because."
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has