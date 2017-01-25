It’s called the city that never sleeps for a reason. On any night of the week, New Yorkers are enjoying a cocktail, a dance party, a special meal, a karaoke session, and so much more. In fact, there are so many ways to cut loose, it can be a little overwhelming to choose just where you'll do it. Fear not, though: Here's a whole list of places where you can get down for any occasion, whether it's your 21st birthday party, your wedding, a holiday party, or a get-together "just because."
Weddings
Are The Queer Eye Producers Working On A New Wedding Show?
Once again, flyers are floating around the internet claiming that the that the producers that made Queer Eye the best part of last March are on the prowl f