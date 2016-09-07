As beauty editors, we're constantly exposed to products that seem way too good to be true. You know what we're talking about: the ones that claim to do it all, deliver huge results within days, or promise to totally change how you apply your makeup.
Sadly, these products usually end up being disappointing. However, on rare occasions we find ourselves eating our words, downright floored by a tool or formula that once had us rolling our eyes. This slideshow is dedicated to just that: the truly innovative finds that have transformed our beauty routines — or at the very least, made them a lot more fun.
Ahead, you'll find seven beauty buys that may seem too good to be true — but are actually totally legit.
