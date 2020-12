14 Easy Gift Ideas Just Right For Budding Relationships

When it comes to gifting your newfound partner , it doesn't have to be complicated — and, yet, it so often is. You've either just met, just made it official, or don't even know where you stand. What you do know is that the vibes are blossoming and you may or may not be on the same page about holiday gifting in general. Striking the ideal balance between nothing and something presents is a wobbly tightrope that can leave the most level-headed SOs feeling featherbrained.