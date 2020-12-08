14 Easy Gift Ideas Just Right For Budding Relationships

When it comes to gifting your newfound partner, it doesn't have to be complicated — and, yet, it so often is. You've either just met, just made it official, or don't even know where you stand. What you do know is that the vibes are blossoming and you may or may not be on the same page about holiday gifting in general. Striking the ideal balance between nothing and something presents is a wobbly tightrope that can leave the most level-headed SOs feeling featherbrained.
So, as professional purchasers, we found a just-right middle-ground for you and your new boo — we're talking gifts that even Goldilocks would deem just right. Ahead, shop our balanced buys worthy of wrapping up: from artful bouquets to indoor herb gardens and tasty chocolate-covered morsels that'll remind them why they swiped right in the first place.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.