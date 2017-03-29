Putting an outfit together can be as much about what we're wearing underneath our clothing as it is about what we're wearing on top: Lingerie is no longer reserved for just a night in. While the bedroom is still a good place to give these pieces a test run, the innerwear-as-outwear trend is allowing our undergarments a chance to really stand out. And as we find ourselves showing off our lingerie more frequently, we're also seeing a rise in underwear designs being influenced by ready-to-wear trends.