Putting an outfit together can be as much about what we're wearing underneath our clothing as it is about what we're wearing on top: Lingerie is no longer reserved for just a night in. While the bedroom is still a good place to give these pieces a test run, the innerwear-as-outwear trend is allowing our undergarments a chance to really stand out. And as we find ourselves showing off our lingerie more frequently, we're also seeing a rise in underwear designs being influenced by ready-to-wear trends.
From bodysuits as tops to night-gown slips begging to be worn as dresses, nowadays you'll find lingerie worth the investment for the amount you'll be wearing it. If you're in the middle of spring cleaning, now may be a good time to step out of your T-shirt bra comfort zone and give your delicates drawer a bit of a trendy upgrade. Ahead, we're cluing you into what big trends you should expect this year.