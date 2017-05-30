You know you’re obsessed with lipstick when you justify buying a color that’s similar to five you already own because “this one has different undertones.” We're right there with you — and you're going to want to make room for one (or four) more when you see the top trends coming out of L.A. They're everything we want right now: cool and edgy, flattering and pretty, and so easy to wear.
So what shades and finishes are L.A. locals loving right now? To find out, we checked in with the coolest salons, hottest on-demand apps, and 'in the know' stores that cater to our raddest residents. Think: Striiiike, Blushington, Violet Grey, 901 Salon, and Glamsquad.
Turns out, the trends were very easy to spot, with the brand's top experts reporting that customers are requesting and buying similar products. L.A.’s lip secrets, ahead.