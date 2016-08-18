10 Condiments That Are Better Than Sriracha

Do you have a secret weapon sauce that you put on everything? We're talking about that one condiment that you just can't do without. Maybe you, like Beyoncé, carry hot sauce in your bag. Maybe you tote around a teeny-tiny keychain version of your favorite one (cough, cough, Sriracha) for extra flavor on the go. Whatever your sauce style might be, we've got 10 new options that you're going to want to try.
This isn't your average Cholula or Texas Pete, although those are still fire. From bacon jelly to fish sauce aged in a whiskey barrel for three years, we've rounded up 10 of the coolest condiments on the market, all of which are about to become your lunchtime obsession.
Gochujang
Dubbed by some as "the ketchup of Korea," gochujang is fermented chiles (a literal translation of its name). The month-long fermentation process of soybeans, rice flour, red chili peppers, salt, and malt syrup achieves an unusual and addictive flavor medley that is hard to describe, but must be experienced.
What to put it on: Stir-fries, soup or ramen dishes, marinades, dipping sauces, sandwiches, salad dressings — you name it.
Where to buy it: Mother In Law’s ($18 for two jars)
Inner Beauty Hot Sauce
There's quite a bit of buzz around this hot sauce. The brand claims it's "award-winning," and at one point in time you couldn't purchase it anywhere, you could just read interviews about it. But now it's back by popular demand. A mustard-based sauce with super spicy scotch bonnet peppers and a myriad of tropical juices, Inner Beauty is described as Caribbean-style.
What to put it on: Everything and anything from fries to scrambled eggs. Go nuts — this yellow potion is hot-sauce gold.
Where to buy it: Todd’s Salsa ($8.99)
Whisky Barrel Aged Fish Sauce
This seriously special Japanese fish sauce has been aged in whiskey barrels for a whopping three years. But as they say, good things take time. With a subtle, light quality and a sweet and salty flavor, a dash of this fish sauce will take all your favorite dishes to the next level.
What to put it in: Stews, soups, grilled meats, and veggies. Get creative (just don't put it on dessert)!
Where to buy it: Amazon ($27.99)
Champagne Ketchup
I'll take a bottle of this vintage, "full-bodied" ketchup. Just kidding, the Champagne in this jar isn't of the bubbly variety, it refers to Champagne vinegar. With additional notes of sweet roasted garlic and a secret spice blend, this ketchup will instantly fancy up any plate of fries. Just make sure to munch with pinkies up.
What to put it on: Anything you'd traditionally eat ketchup on — but only on very special occasions.
Where to buy it: Victoria Amory ($24 for three jars)
Chimichurri
Here we have "the ketchup of Argentina." "Chimichurri" translates to "a mixture of things in no particular order." This small batch sauce packs a herby, garlicky, vinegary, and spicy red chili punch.
What to put it on: Traditionally used as an Argentinean BBQ sauce of sorts, it can also be used as a flavor-packed marinade or spicy sandwich spread.
Where to buy it: Mouth ($17.75)
Horseradish Mustard
If you're already a lover of the little flavor kick that mustard has to offer, then this horseradish hinted jar is really going to take that love up a notch.
What to put it on: Use it as a spread on your favorite sandwiches, or as a zesty dipping sauce for pretzels and crackers.
Where to buy it: Mouth ($4.25)
Bacon Jam
Bacon lovers, this is your jam. Available in original and fennel & black pepper flavors, as well, this spread will give any dish a bacon boost.
What to put it on: Crackers with cheese, plain toast, sandwiches, or even on freshly mashed potatoes — you can eat it on anything, really, or just grab a spoon and go to town.
Where to buy it: Skillet Food ($14.99)
SSÄM Sauce
A Korean chili sauce that, among other things, incorporates a previous member of our cool condiment's list: gochujang. Adding in sake, miso, soy sauce, and rice vinegar, SSÄM sauce is able to achieve a high level of umami flavor — meaning that it's tough to describe the amazing medley of salty, sweet, and savory tastes.
What to put it on: French fries, salads, meats, veggies, for dipping and drizzling...the list goes on and on.
Where to buy it: Momofuku ($7.50)
Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey, a chili pepper-infused honey with a little bit of vinegar, claims to be "the world's most versatile condiment." Therefore, we're going to assume that you can actually put this cool condiment on anything,
What to put it on: Ribs, chicken, breads, fruits, salads, pizza, cheese, ice cream, and even cocktails.
Where to buy it: Mike’s ($10)
Harissa
Harissa dates all the way back to the 16th century and originated in Northern Africa, so take your tastebuds on a trip with this spread. A small batch, NYC-made sauce, NYSHUK consists of sun-dried chili peppers, white wine, vinegar, and additional spices.
What to put it on: Great as marinade, or spread it on anything for a seriously spicy kick.
Where to buy it: NYSHUK ($11)
