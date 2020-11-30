There are presents, and then there are gifts. You know the latter when you see it, fluttering into that special corner of your heart next to Black-owned businesses and the Always Pan. A present is, say, White Elephant cute (no shade, we love), but an unforgettable gift hits differently. It's a gesture of something deeper — like solidarity. That’s precisely where the New American Economy Festival comes in hot this season, presenting dozens of incredible goodies from immigrant-founded and supporting businesses in the United States. It launches this Giving Tuesday, in the year of Our Goddess 2020, and will offer a glittering feast of empanada subscriptions, fair trade treasures, and so much more.
The festival is the latest initiative by New American Economy, a bipartisan New York-based organization that advocates for immigrants on local, state, and federal levels by fighting for policies that support their livelihoods in the US. “There are more than 3.2 million immigrant entrepreneurs across America who have given a part of themselves to build our economy,” says Katherine Steinberg, NAE’s Director of Content Strategy, “[and we] want to share their stories and show our support for small businesses and artisans.” And as the work (and shop) from home life continues, the power of our wallets to directly impact that support is amplified.
Look to the following selection of festival vendors (full list, right this way) to keep you and yours warm, stylish, and well-read this winter. Help them help you to decolonize your diet, provide jobs for women refugees, and foster a sense of unity stronger than any border line. Because “as we've seen time and again,” says Steinberg, “the more we pull together, the stronger we are.”
