Neptune Is Going Direct & It’s Time To Manifest Your Dreams

Known as “the divine discontent,” Neptune represents longing, glamor and fantasy. Visualise this: Imagine looking at distant ships that highlight the horizon across the ocean. From a far away perspective, they may look like beautifully painted art in the sea. Up close, the big vessels full of cargo look like heaps of metal that aren’t as picturesque as we imagined. It may not always be truthful, but we believe in Neptune because it represents the facade we choose to believe in. The mind is a powerful thing and it can fool even the smartest person at times. Remember, often things, situations, and people look different from afar and, at times, we wholeheartedly want to believe that they are what we believe them to be — even if they're not. The deceptiveness of Neptune is something we’ll be feeling when the illusive planet turns direct.