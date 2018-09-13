The “matcha madness” trend may have already infiltrated your day-to-day beverage routine (Who is coffee? I don’t know her), but get ready because it’s about to creep into your medicine cabinet by way of skin-care products, too. Of course, the green-tea craze isn’t exactly a new trend on the market: Skin-care companies like AMOREPACIFIC have been harvesting and using green tea as an anti-aging, acne-clearing, and under-eye de-puffing ingredient for years. And the use of green tea in skin care can be traced back centuries — legend has it that Asian princesses used to rub the leaf’s potent essence on their faces to maintain their youth and beauty.
It’s no surprise, then, that this ingestible and topical beauty secret is dominating the K-beauty industry right now. It’s not the only all-natural ingredient we have our eye on, though. Ahead, discover five key ingredients to look out for the next time you’re on the hunt for a new favorite moisturizer, serum, face oil, mask, exfoliant, or eye cream. And if you think for a second that a trio of green tea, ginseng, and papaya can only be found inside a buzzy new juice shop, think again.