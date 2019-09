The “matcha madness” trend may have already infiltrated your day-to-day beverage routine (Who is coffee? I don’t know her), but get ready because it’s about to creep into your medicine cabinet by way of skin-care products, too. Of course, the green-tea craze isn’t exactly a new trend on the market: Skin-care companies like AMOREPACIFIC have been harvesting and using green tea as an anti-aging, acne-clearing, and under-eye de-puffing ingredient for years. And the use of green tea in skin care can be traced back centuries — legend has it that Asian princesses used to rub the leaf’s potent essence on their faces to maintain their youth and beauty.