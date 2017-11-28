Most of my lifestyle is now predominantly green except for one major part of my daily routine (which just so happens to be the most important one): my makeup. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve tried tons of amazing natural beauty products over the years, I’ve just never used them exclusively. Because I’m a beauty editor, I guess I’ve just always felt more comfortable using certain brands (that just so happen to not be natural) that I know I can rely on for highly pigmented and long-lasting formulas. Being in the beauty industry can sometimes blur the line between what’s good and what’s good for your skin. Stepping back and really evaluating what I’m putting on my skin — the formulas, the ingredients — should be just as important as evaluating what goes inside of my body, though. Maybe, in the spirit of being real, I haven’t done this in the past because I’ve secretly doubted natural makeup. Does it actually work? Will the formulas be long-wearing? Is it going to make me break out? All totally valid questions, I decided that the only way to get answers would be to put on my beauty-editor investigator hat and do a complete overhaul of my makeup routine. After doing some research on the coolest natural beauty brands out there, I finally replaced each and every one of my products with their natural doppelgängers.