11 All Natural Dog Shampoos Your Pup Will Love

Think about how much money you spend on shampoo — or on your head of hair in general. Well, imagine that your entire body were covered in hair. Yep, that's what it's like to live as your furry friend, and odds are, Fido would also appreciate the good, clean-ingredient stuff with it comes to hair care now and then.
You know how great it feels to walk out of the salon après-blowout, and we'd like to think that the right shampoo can allow your pet to get in on that magnificent, ready-for-the-world feeling. (Drybar, bring back the doggie blowouts!) With that in mind, we've combed the internet and found the best naturally-derived shampoos that have ingredients similar to what's in your shower — minus chemicals that can be potentially irritating to pets' coats. Say goodbye to ruff strands and hello to soft, Pantene commercial-worthy coats in 3, 2, 1...
In celebration of our animal better halves, Refinery29 is hosting a week's worth of pet-dedicated content—featuring everything from dog-approved chew toys to top-rated travel carriers and other totally drool-worthy finds.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.