When Refinery29 beauty writer Thatiana Diaz was younger, each time she wore her hair curly around her Dominican family, they called her a pajon — a word that translates loosely to “puffball.”
“For me, this year, I’m taking that term back,” she says. “I love my puffball, I love my curls.”
In this episode of Try This, Thatiana vows to spend one month doing everything in her power to embrace her natural hair. As a child, she spent years flat-ironing and blowing out her ringlets to fit in — “it was a kind of assimilation,” she says. But now, she’s ready to go full curly — which is why she uses the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and diffuser all month long to define her natural curls without causing any extreme heat damage.
At the end of the month, Thatiana hits a family wedding, feeling ultra confident with her curls. “I’ve seen so many Latinas now embrace their natural hair,” she says. “It’s our time and this is our movement.”
Watch the video above for a closer look at her hair journey.
Advertisement