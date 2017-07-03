You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
If the eyes are the window to the soul, eye shadow is the most luxurious windowsill you can buy. A soft smoky eye, a wash of shiny gloss, a deep burgundy cat-eye — the possibilities are truly endless. And if we're going to take the time to buff and blend to achieve a specific gradient or style, we want to use the best of the best to make sure the results are impeccable.
When it comes to buttery, blendable eye shadows, Natasha Denona's formula is in a league of its own. Named after the renowned makeup artist who founded the line, Denona has build a massive cult following around her ultra-pigmented formulas. So when Sephora started selling the brand in-store in recent months, we were excited, to say the very least.
Her latest release is the Sunset Palette, a stunning, 15-pan, warm-toned beauty that rings up at $129. Suffice it to say, it sent beauty-lovers into a buying frenzy. All of the hype meant that the product sold out fast, and, unsurprisingly, it's still sold out at Sephora. We're sure it'll be back soon, but in the meantime we've rounded up a few alternative to snag instead, or tide you over while you patiently wait for the restock...