Nastia Liukin is a name to know in gymnastics, with plenty of hardware to prove it. But when she isn't sporting a gym bag, she carries around a jam-packed purse just like the rest of us. So for our latest installment of Spill It, we brought in Nastia to give us a glimpse inside one of her favorite bags — revealing a little bit more about her and the items she always keeps on her.
As an avid traveler, Nastia keeps plenty of things on hand for spontaneous trips: comfy socks, sunscreen, a passport. Her perfume and compact mirror are always accessible, snacks are a must-have, and she keeps both journal and pen within reach. Travel necessities aside, she also makes sure to carry a U by Kotex click-compact tampon at all times. For something that takes up negligible space, it can be a lifesaver, whether she’s expecting her period or not. Check out the video above to see what else Nastia has in her bag.
