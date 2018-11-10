Like with most major beauty trends, the so-called nail art bubble hit fast and hard, followed by years of armchair analysis about when the trend would be declared officially dead. The truth? That nail art bubble didn’t exist; The artform is here to stay, as evidenced by a continuum of creativity kicked out by the top nail artists in the game.
With veterans like Madeline Poole turning the page with unexpected color combinations, fresh talent like Cassandre Marie breathing new life into negative space manis, and innovators like Betina Goldstein and Park Eun Kyung bringing chains, pearls, and nail jewelry (custom created, btw) to digits, there’s no better time to add a little something — anything — to a plain-polish mani.
Get inspired with some of the most creative forces in the field, ahead.