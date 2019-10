Why This Influencer Collab Is Important For Representation

"It's a declaration of who I am," she says about the collection. "Being Bangladeshi-American is such a big part of my identity and honoring that is huge." The irony in Noor's recent success is that she was actually bullied for wearing henna designs and traditional South Asian headpieces, called maang tikka. Today her culture is front and center on Ulta Beauty endcaps promoting her line. (The maang tikka she is wearing above was made by Reena Mathur, a Indian jeweler who founded ReeMat Designs .)While small, she knows that representation like this can move the dial for girls who don't see themselves reflected in mainstream beauty campaigns. "During this very divided time, it's exciting to be loud and proud of who I am," she says. "I hope that this collaboration serves as a bridge for so many people and as an invitation to celebrate something different."