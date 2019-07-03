If we had to write a recipe for the perfect shade of summer hair, it would read like this: Kinda brunette, but not too dark. Almost blonde, but not too yellow or too platinum. Smoky, but not too gray. It sounds like an impossible request, but all of our hair color demands are answered in the latest trending color: mushroom blonde.
The moody shade is currently up 308% in search on Pinterest compared to other popular hues like platinum, rose gold, and ombré — and for good reason. Unlike settling for one super-light or super-dark shade, mushroom blonde sits right in the middle. It's where blonde meets dusty silver and a tinge of brunette. So, yes, you can have it all.
According to Redken pros, the ashy color is ideal for dark-haired people wanting to go lighter or blondes who want a tinge of darkness, which explains why the smoky tone has been in high demand lately. Professional colorists have been putting their spin on the mushroom blonde look, creating sexy shades that scream summer but will look equally stunning as fall approaches.
Ahead, find inspiration to screenshot and take to your next color appointment.