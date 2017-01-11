When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
It may be months before we're slurping down our favorite "enhanced" mango and coconut refreshment by the pool, but that doesn't mean your lips can't indulge in a beachy, multi-toned treat, even if it's still grey outside. With our popsicle lips hack, January is suddenly looking pretty tropical — and it's way easier than budgeting for that island getaway.
First, apply red- or pink-based lipstick to the outer corner of your lips, then add a darker hue in the center. Blend the two together, finishing the look off with a coat of pigmented gloss or rich red color, avoiding the inside to maintain the ombré effect. How sweet it is...
