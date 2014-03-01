Story from Designers

Mulberry Offers A Clever Solution To Our Junk-Hoarding Tendencies

Leeann Duggan
Mulberry's new Kensal Shoulder Bags, created for its spring '14 runway, may look like your standard, understated luxury bag. But, they're hiding another side — literally. The elegant envelope bags are actually double-sided. Mirror-image front and back sections — each with a secure briefcase lock — make sure that, even in a slim bag, you've got room for your essentials. It's as elegant a solution to our junk-hoarding tendencies as we've ever seen.
The bags are available in cream, red, black, and rich oak calf leather; midnight-blue haircalf; and a gorgeous gray ostrich. Click on to see them all, and shop the carryalls at Mulberry. We love a classic with a twist.
