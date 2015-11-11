What To Do If You Moved In Too Soon

Reach out to your boyfriend and ask if you guys can have a talk. Do it in a gentle, loving way (and don't do it in the middle of a fight). Then, sit down on the couch and tell him what you told me: Things have been tough since you moved in.Even if you've brought this up before, try doing it in this deliberate, compassionate way, letting your boyfriend know that you're doing it because you believe in your relationship and you want to find a way to move forward. Say the uncomfortable things: Maybe you moved in too soon, maybe you haven't handled conflict in the healthiest way, etc. Don't just think of the individual fights, but also the overarching patterns — and say them out loud. Be sure to acknowledge your patterns and the things about your own behavior that you'd like to change (before you bring up any of his patterns).Maybe you'll both realize that, yeah, it couldn't hurt to try un-cohabitating and see what happens. Maybe you'll decide to stick it out and commit to practicing new patterns under the same roof. Maybe you'll find that neither of you has the answer just yet. But I guarantee that nothing will be made worse by having this conversation. It's incredible what happens when you lay the groundwork for open, honest communication. It's not easy to curb your inner monologue (especially when that monologue is that of a defensive, cranky Sock Monster), but when you can do it for a second and just listen — truly, actively listen — to your partner, then that person will feel heard. That person will be more receptive to hearing you, too. If you can give that to each other, you will be infinitely more functional as a couple, whether you live together or not.I'm not saying it's not challenging or strange at first. And trying to make this kind of positive change while living in the same place that holds almost two years of old, negative patterns is even more difficult. But it's not impossible — not by a long shot.One last thing. You mentioned a lack of appreciation for the time you spend together now that you've moved in. In that respect, you are a totally normal couple. When you move in together, you lose the romance of missing each other. Waking up in your sweetheart's arms feels routine, because it is routine.That takes effort. Having these conversations, uncomfortable and scary though they may be, is a great way of finding that reminder. It strips away the discomfort of boredom and bickering and lets you see that the one you love, the one you fell head-over-heels for in those honeymoon days so long ago, is still there. He's been right there, in bed beside you, all along.