They say breaking up is hard to do, but is it really? In movies, it actually looks pretty easy. Simply walk in on your partner cheating, break out your left hook, or hit them with a line like, "You're not terribly important to me." Have your hearing-impaired brother reveal all via sign language at your wedding. Psych yourself up for a big proposal. Stomp out with some Aretha cued up. Take your pick.
Hollywood has hit us with countless breakup scenes, from the tear-jerking to the triumphant to the way harsh. Some of the following clips will make you punch the air, and some will have you reeling like Claire Danes at a wake. Consider yourself warned.
