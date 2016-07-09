A bowl of guac and a half-empty bag of stale chips do not a summer party make. But don’t get off the couch for a grocery store run just yet — we’re delivering everything you need for summer boozing and grilling right to your door.
We’re teaming up with Mouth, Spoon University, and Wine Awesomeness to help bring the party to your place all summer long (and beyond). You’ll get three months of vino from wine subscription box Wine Awesomeness as well as a $1,000 Amex gift card to spend on anything you want. Mouth is even throwing in three gift baskets: the Summer Entertaining kit, the Stock the Bar kit, and the Grilling Essentials kit, filled with goodies like mixers, fancy nuts, grilling sauces, and more. Start crafting your Facebook invite, and if you're 21 or older, enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 21 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/15/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
We’re teaming up with Mouth, Spoon University, and Wine Awesomeness to help bring the party to your place all summer long (and beyond). You’ll get three months of vino from wine subscription box Wine Awesomeness as well as a $1,000 Amex gift card to spend on anything you want. Mouth is even throwing in three gift baskets: the Summer Entertaining kit, the Stock the Bar kit, and the Grilling Essentials kit, filled with goodies like mixers, fancy nuts, grilling sauces, and more. Start crafting your Facebook invite, and if you're 21 or older, enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 21 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/15/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement