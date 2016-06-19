How did you and your partner divide the duties in this way?

Breast-feeding has dictated a good portion of our scheduling, because I have to allow extra time to get baby fed and situated before I can address myself for the day. The original plan when I returned to work after maternity leave was that Jake would take care of our dog in the morning, but that slowly shifted to me and has just kind of stuck. I tend to be more detail-oriented, so I’ve defaulted into the position of organizer for getting us out the door.



I do wish he’d get up in the morning and help instead of sleeping for an extra hour while I scramble around. He is an amazing husband and father (I can’t say enough about how impressed and proud I am that he’s ours — he carries the load in so many areas), but in the morning, I just look at him with disdain and think, Get up! Get UP! GET UP!



Finish this sentence: I absolutely can’t do it without...

Vegging out in front of the TV at some point during the day. I just need a little time to not be in charge of anyone and not have to think about ANYTHING. There isn’t much right now that I do truly for myself, but I do try to make sure I get time to wind down, sneak chocolate from my secret stash, or wander Target for an hour or so when I just need to get away from home.



What do working moms NEED to know?

There is no preparing for the pressures of being a mom of an infant and an employee. There is no way to accurately describe it in words. It can be a tough transition, but you have to look big picture and try your best. Know that your baby is okay and you are okay.



Also, for breast-feeding moms, pumping sucks. It just does. BUT you can do it. You’ll stress about how much you are pumping, how much you need to be pumping, how long you need to pump in one day, how much you need to pump in one week, how long you’ll pump before weaning, and on, and on, and on. It’s okay. Just focus on what you can control and find sources of support in your work and home life.