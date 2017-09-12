If you don't feel like you're being reflected in your horoscope, checking in with the planets and stars every week can feel like a waste of time. But, maybe it isn't your 'scope's fault — feeling disconnected from your regular star forecast might be a sign that you aren't choosing the right type of horoscope for you and your specific needs.
Maybe, rather than a weekly column, an app or a YouTuber is more your style. Perhaps you need to be pickier about the POV of the astrologer you're subscribing to. Or, it could be the format of the horoscope that's tripping you up.
Ahead, we've rounded up four of the best ways to get the right astrological info for you.