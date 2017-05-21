Working out at the end of the day is basically torture for some of us. But others simply can't imagine themselves as morning fit fiends. Make waking up early feel like more of a treat by immediately snuggling with your pet, working on poetry, or getting super hydrated. (Women's Health)
Staying active is definitely important, but it isn't always, you know, fun. But some of your favorite activities may actually be exercise in disguise. For instance, head out for an afternoon of gardening if you're having trouble psyching yourself up for your usual vinyasa flow. (mindbodygreen)
Feel overwhelmed for seemingly no reason? Not quite sure why you're extra on-edge today? A mood tracker app can help you look for patterns in your anxiety and, hopefully, make it easier to manage that anxiety.
Going out with someone for the first time takes some serious bravery. It might be a little bit easier, though, if you wear a piece of meaningful jewelry (maybe an inherited necklace) that you can hold or look at when you get a little anxious. It'll help bring you back to present before your mind goes racing.
Variety may be key, but that doesn't mean you can't get a full-body workout with just one move: These variations on the classic mountain climber exercise prove that point — and get your heart rate up. (Runner's World)
Advertisement