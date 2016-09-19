Montreal Has Everything For Your Next Grown-Up Vacation

Every city has its own culture, its own way of creating art, food, and music. There's just something extra special about how Montreal does it. Laced with cobblestone streets and French-speaking residents, this is the perfect city to explore massive street-art collections, the best in food trucks, and music that can only be described as from Montreal.
We teamed up with Destination Canada to see why experiencing Montreal should be among your travel goals. Follow travel blogger Kiersten Rich as she hits the highlights.
Advertisement