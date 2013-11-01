What makes Monif C. different from any other line?



There are a lot of great lines out there, but eight years ago, when I started this business, I really had a vision for innovation and fresh ideas for plus-size women. Many of the trends in marketing, photography, and design that some of the mainstream plus-size retailers have adopted are a result of us stepping out on faith first and doing it when everyone thought we were pushing the envelope a little too much. I think back to when I was in my teens and early 20s, and a plus-size girl’s club outfit was an Express top buttoned down with a black camisole and a pair of 13/14 Express pants (if you could fit into those), and that was it. In my prom picture, I look like I’m 10 years older than I am because my only options were dresses that made me look like the mother of the bride. It feels great to know that we have made a large contribution to what we now see in the market, and it’s only getting better from here.