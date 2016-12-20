A Week In Washington, D.C. On An $89,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennial women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a woman in finance watching her fantasy-football league closely.
Industry: Finance
Age: 27
Location: Washington, D.C.
Salary: $89,000 + ~20% annual bonus, discretionary profit sharing and additional potential annual bonus pools
Paycheck amount (bimonthly): $3,708 2x/month, down to $2,184 after tax, insurance, 401K, and Metro card load
# of roommates: 1, a friend
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $3,300/month total, $1,550 is my share (ugh DC rent)
Credit Cards: Varies, but always paid in full every month
Loan Payments: $0, my parents graciously paid for my school as long as I maintained good grades and stayed in state (Michigan)
Utilities: I pay cable/internet, ~$150/month, my roommate pays electric (water is covered) – the bills generally even out-ish, so we’re pretty bad at actually sitting down to divide it up.
Phone Bill: ~$75/month to my parents, still on the family plan to save $$!
Health Insurance: ~$150/month pretax for health, vision and dental, comes directly out of my paycheck
Transportation: $50/month pretax to my Metro card, comes directly out of my paycheck.
Long Distance Tax: ~$75/month on trains to see my boyfriend in Philadelphia; we try to see each other every 2 weeks, so we generally each buy 1 trip/month.
Savings: 12.5% to my 401K each paycheck, matched at 4% by work. Also save ~$2,000/month that eventually goes toward investing when I think the markets look good. I have about $190,000 saved between my brokerage account, checking/savings, 401k, and an IRA from my previous job.
Gym: $0. Outside, or free gym at work. I got an amazing deal for $1 for a month of Class Pass, but that just wrapped up. Loved the classes, but not sure if I’ll want to pay full price for it. TBD.
Netflix: $0. Thanks boyfriend!
